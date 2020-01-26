When ‘Maj Mahesh Babu’ met his jawans

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Soldiers on the frontier got a chance to meet Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor has impressed audiences with the role Major Ajay Krishna in the recent film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie broke box office records in terms of revenue.

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Mahesh took his Instagram account and shared a picture and wrote, “It was such an honour meeting all the brave soldiers. This was undoubtedly one of my most memorable days! Huge salute to the nation’s heroes who continue to protect us everyday #SarileruMeekevvaru #HappyRepublicDay!”

