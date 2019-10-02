When Matt Damon turned down Avatar lead role

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Matt Damon has revealed filmmaker James Cameron had originally offered 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar to him but the actor turned him down as it could have caused problems for director Paul Greengrass’ The Bourne Ultimatum.

The role of disabled former marine Jake Sully in the visual spectacle later went to Sam Worthington and the movie earned $2.79 billion at the global box office. Damon said the offer included 10 per cent of the film’s profits; he lost out on $250 million.

But, for the actor, the bigger regret was passing on the opportunity to work with Cameron, an iconic director who works infrequently. “Jim Cameron offered me Avatar, and when he offered it to me, he goes, ‘Now, listen. I don’t need anybody.

I don’t need a name for this, a named actor. If you don’t take this, I’m going to find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you. But, if you take the part, I’ll give you ten per cent of…’ So, on the subject of money…” Damon said.

The Jason Bourne actor said losing out on working with Cameron “sucked and that’s still brutal”. “The bigger thing still to this day, my bigger regret is — it would have caused a problem for Paul Greengrass and for all my friends on The Bourne Ultimatum, so I couldn’t do it.

But, Cameron said to me in the course of that conversation, ‘Well, you know, I’ve only made six movies’. I didn’t realise that. He works so infrequently, but his movies, you know all of them. So, it feels like he’s made more than he has. I realised in having to say no that I was probably passing on the chance to ever work with him… But, my kids are all eating. I’m doing ok,” Damon said.