When Mike Hussey thought his career was over at CSK

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:12 pm 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: Former Chennai Super Kings player and their current batting coach Mike Hussey thought his days at the franchise were over.

Revealing the incident that involved captain MS Dhoni, Hussey said, “The night before the qualifying final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he (the video analyst) sent me this split-screen of Rashid Khan. When Rashid runs in to bowl, when he bowls his leg-spinner, he holds his finger wide as he’s running in, and when he bowls a wrong ‘un, he bowls with fingers like this. And I thought – ‘Woah, this is good, but I am not sure if I should be throwing this out to the batsmen the night before this massive qualifying final’. So, I decided to send it out to all the batsmen. But I did make sure I wrote: ‘You may want to use this, you may not. It is just here for your information. If you want anything, go for it, if not,” he added.

“Rashid Khan comes on to bowl, one of the very first balls Dhoni faces, goes for the big cover drive – wrong’ un, bowled through the gate. And I’m thinking ‘Uh, gosh. Okay, no worries.’ And MS walks straight off the field, and I am sitting in the dugout, and he walks straight up to me and says ‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ and sits back down,” said the former batsman. Hussey said he feared he will now be sacked from the staff. But Dhoni later came up to him and spoke to him about the dismissal.