When Mujtaba made his dad, coach proud

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:14 am

Hyderabad: It was a perfect gift by Mujtaba Ali Mohd of Kendriya Vidyalaya (No.1) to his father Mohammed Muzafir Ali when he won a gold medal in the recurve archery event during the ongoing Sports For All Hyderabad edition in Gachibowli.

The 18-year-old young archer, who had to give up his hopes of competing in international events due to financial issues, bought new equipment as his father, a car driver, took a loan of Rs 1.25 lakh recently. “The person from whom we took loan deducts some amount from my dad’s salary every month. My family is giving up several things for my success. I am indebted to them,” he said.

“I won bronze and silver medals in the last two editions. This time, I wanted to win gold for my father and coach Laxman sir. My coach is a source of inspiration just like my father. He is also from a poor background. I want to achieve what my coach couldn’t due to financial constraints,” Mujtaba said.

Meanwhile, he is looking to set the bar higher. “I scored a total of 269 points in the competition. My coach is expecting me to score above 330 points. I have a lot of catching up to do.” Mujtaba was introduced to this sport as a Class VIII student in 2015 April when Laxman organised a five-day coaching camp in the school. “I fell in love with the sport. I thought I am capable of doing something in it. These are early days. But I aim to compete in international tournaments and win medals. But I want to take it a step at a time. I am competing in the State level competition and hope that I do well there,” he added.

The young archer is looking for sponsors so that he can prove his talent at the national and international stage. “My bow is not of my range. It is affecting my performance. I need to replace it. But where is the money,” he said while adding that maybe someone will offer help after an impressive show here.

