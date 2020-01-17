When Nabha Natesh’s dream came true

By | Published: 11:10 pm 9:05 pm

It was the character Chandini, that made actor Nabha Natesh a popular star after Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar was released. Later, the Bengaluru actor was swarmed with film offers in both Telugu and Tamil cinema.

In the recently held song launch event of her upcoming movie Disco Raja, the actor admitted that it was a dream come true for her to have paired with Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja. Talking about her role in the movie, she said she is being called Nabha in the movie.

Expressing her happiness over being part of the film, the actor said it was her dream to meet Ravi Teja. “I can’t imagine that I am acting with Ravi Teja sir, it was my dream as a young girl watching his movies,” she said.

Directed by Vi Anand, Disco Raja is being released on January 24. While Nabha plays the a typical Telugu lady, Ravi Teja will be seen in the role of an Army man with a disorder.

Nabha made her Telugu debut with Nannu Dochukunduvate opposite Sudheer Babu. She is also pairing with Sai Dharam Tej in the upcoming romantic love story Solo Brathuke So Better. Recently, the actor was in city to spend time with her friends from the industry.

Taking time, she also caught up with iSmart Shankar cast. She posted a selfie with iSmart Shankar gang — her co-star Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, director Puri and actor-turned Charmee Kaur — on her Insta account.

