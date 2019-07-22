When Nabha Natesh turned RGV’s dream girl

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Soon after the release of Puri Jagannath’s iSmart Shankar, his guru, maverick director Ram Gopal Varma seemed to have been smitten by the looks of Bengaluru girl Nabha Natesh so much so that the he termed her Illeana 2.0.

The other day after he created some buzz when he flew down to Hyderabad to watch the movie, Varma took to his Twitter handle to comment, “After seeing #issmartshankar, I have no doubt that @NabhaNatesh is ILEANA 2.0.” He also uploaded a selfie with the actor during the party marking the success of the movie.

However, Varma kept his fans guessing by not clearly defining the tweet. Some of his fans sought to know from Varma whether the latter observed Nabha’s similarities with the Pokiri actor Ileana in terms of looks or acting.

Fan girl moment

Later, Nabha, too, expressed her fan girl moment with Varma saying that she is a great fan of Varma’s filmography and it was an honour to meet such a filmmaker. Subsequently, Varma replied saying that he has now become a fan of Nabha after watching iSmart Shankar. The appreciation and eulogy apart, fans should wait and see whether Varma has really any plans to cast Nabha in his future projects. Nabha is currently signed Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja in the lead role.