When nothing seems right, these can cheer you up

Published: 8:36 pm

We all have our highs and lows. Maybe it’s a fight with a good friend or a particularly bad week at college/work or maybe, it’s a sad breakup or is one of those days when you just don’t feel good. And, at times like these, instead of looking to someone else to help you out of this sad mood, here is a list of things you can do to cheer yourself up and spend some quality time with yourself.

Chocolate date

Take yourself out on a date, gift yourself a nice box of chocolates, dinner at your favourite restaurant and sign off with your favourite film. Basically, investing time in yourself is the best way you can get out of that sour mood.

Spa day

Relieve all the pent up frustration by pampering yourself with a spa day. Aroma therapy, soothing music and some much-needed body massage and your mood should be as good as new.

A blast of music

All you need is your phone and a speaker and you are good to go. Dance along your favourite numbers, and if it’s raining, even better; get on to your terrace and dance in the rain. You will soon start to feel your stress and sadness leaving you.

Pet to the rescue

Pets are your biggest stress busters. On a day when you are feeling all low and sad, going out on a picnic with your pet and spending some time playing with them is another sure shot way to lift your mood.

Read

Pick up a nice book (new or old), snuggle up in your comforter, with a cup of hot chocolate and a bowl of chips and spend the day away from all your tensions and heartaches.

Cook

Take over the kitchen and get inventing. You can use your usual recipe or try something completely new, born from your imagination. The process lets you spend time with yourself and will help you heal.