When Oyo turns a holiday into 'Ayyo'...

Published: 7:46 pm

The internet brought about an enormous change in the way we live our lives today.

The way we hail a cab, or order food, or book movie tickets or a hotel room or listen to songs or buy a phone… the list is endless and everything has changed. Gone are the days when one had to go out literally to buy anything. Didn’t it bring that comfort of doing everything with your phone, even if you are not comfortable in using the small keyboard using the hunt-and-peck system?

Well! All is not that comfortable with booking hotel rooms or using services like Oyo to book hotel rooms. Ask this gentleman who wanted to celebrate his first wedding anniversary in a hotel in Havelock Island.

The room booking service, which everyone talks about nowadays, has certainly left this youngster with unforgettable memories of his trip to Andaman instead of it being a memorable trip. So pissed off was this youngster that he designed a complete single-page website to narrate his tales of woe with Oyo.

The website ‘oyo-ruined-my-annivesary.com’ is going viral in Twitter, as the Oyo customer used lucid language to highlight his woes — how he was harassed by the customer care, inadequate help that was offered and how his call got connected to another furious Oyo customer instead of a customer care manager…

Laced with humour and punctuated with appropriate memes borrowed from the internet, the single-page website demolishes Oyo, billed as the most popular hotel room booking site India.

And for inexplicable reason, the customer does not identify himself throughout the narration… But doesn’t one see a similarity between Dave Carroll, the Canadian singer who brought out an album United Breaks Guitars after United Airlines broke his guitar and refused to compensate him, more than a decade ago.

The album became a YouTube sensation and Time magazine named it as one of the most viral top 10 videos of 2009. The songs turned into a humongous public-relations embarrassment to the airline leading to a drastic fall in its shares values too.

Oyo’s lack of compassion towards its customers might not be such a huge hit on internet, but the net has also proved that along with the comforts come such horrendous incidents and also the internet provided a way to ventilate the frustrations too.

