When para champion Manasi cried in pain

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: When chief national coach Pullela Gopichand asked Lomadu Raju to train the two para badminton players — Manasi Joshi and Vikram — it was a challenge of a different kind. But Raju rose to the occasion and he had something to celebrate as Manasi and Vikram returned with gold and bronze medals in the recently held World para- badminton championship in Basel.

The Mumbai-born Manasi, who lost her left leg in an accident, defeated the World No. 1 and compatriot Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7 to clinch the title while Vikram Umesh paired with Thailand’s Chawarat Kitichokwattana to win the bronze medal.

The 32-year-old trainer was delighted with these two performers as he had personally trained them for the last four months. “The para-badminton players have a totally different set of training. We have to mainly focus on the landing movement as it puts a lot of strain on the back because of one leg,’’ he said.

Manasi, who trains at Pullela Gopichand Academy here, endured the pain despite having to go through some strenuous training sessions. “She can’t run or cycle. So we had to come with different methods. We had to make her shoulder, back and the right leg stronger. It was painful. She used to cry with pain. But she fought against the odds. Whenever there pain continued, we had to stop the training sessions.

“I used to visualise myself and play with one leg on the court. I had to study her carefully. There were two hours of fitness training. It was also a very touching moment when Manasi cried with pain, but I had to control my emotions. I use to cajole and persuade her for training. She responded beautifully. Even in para badminton, the competition is very tough and fit players can only survive the test. In that way, Manasi braved the pain to come out triumph. I was happy that the way she moved on the court on one leg and won the world title,’’ said a jubilant Raju.

Raju said that he used to consult athletic coach N Ramesh and Gopichand before going for any new training sessions with these players.

“Manasi was a determined girl. I also never looked at her as a handicapped player. For me she was any other badminton player fighting for laurels.”

As Vikram has afflicted right leg polio, it was again a different training.

“I had to modify a bit and he too came out with flying colours although he was unlucky to lose the singles in the quarterfinals,’’ said Raju, who has been the Indian team’s trainer since 2015.

