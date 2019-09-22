When passion meets reality

By | Published: 9:09 pm 9:14 pm

Colours remind us of life’s different facets. Artists mark canvas as their existence and experiment with shades, patterns and designs to generate art. Bringing vision to art and being co-creators is extraordinary. Infinite possibilities are achieved by putting imagination to work, and reality is then mirrored through art. Painting can be a therapy, to heal and indulge people in bringing out one’s creative self.

Hyderabad-based YouTuber and artist Pushpak Bhoite experiences life through his paintings. Turning every mood into a painting is one of his talents. He embraces ups and downs by relying on stroking designs and making transformations in his life through graphical representations. Painting for him is a space from reality, where nothing can be judged.

Beginnings

“I started my journey as a child. I was very keen on taking up architecture and it has helped me in converting my creativity from two-dimension to three-dimension. I want people to not just see it, but also feel it. The intricate details can only be understood by a true artist,” says Pushpak.

Talking about exhibiting his art, he says, “I don’t believe in hanging on for the world to recognise my talent, that is when I realised social media is the best way to showcase my art. I try and post as much as I can on Facebook, Instagram where everybody can see and get inspired.

And then I chanced upon YouTube, my time lapse videos created a lot of buzz in my circle. I was finally recognised as an artist.” The budding artist also happens to love working on abstract paintings, landscapes and portraits. He credits his frame of mind for his creativity, for the every stroke across the empty spaces to create a masterpiece.

Future plans

“Art is my passion so I’d love to take it up as a full-time profession. I have plans to club architecture and painting, to produce great work and exhibit my art. I’m not perfect, I mess up the canvas sometimes, and that’s when I see my reflection in my art,” says Pushpak who then rerouted and started all over again.

“It is a never-ending process. I had always dreamt of opening an art school of my own, where painting can be properly taught to children. Art is unrecognised in our country. I want to bring change to how people think and one day my art will speak for me,” concludes Pushpak.

