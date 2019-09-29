When photographs speak louder than words

By | Published: 12:35 am 8:06 pm

As Peter Adam says, “Great photography is about depth of feeling, not depth of field.” One of the biggest challenges in photography is to create a depth, a sensation that will sweep one off of their feet. It engages the viewer into a deeper sense of connotation which makes it all the more intriguing.

Vinay Reddy is one such treasured photographer from Hyderabad who believes in conveying a message to the world by presenting the plight of the deprived who would rather grind harder than quit. Leaving his tedious corporate job to becoming a photographer was out of choice for this promising artiste.

It is a moment of pride for the 26-year-old incredible photographer from Nalgonda. The artist is all set to showcase his works at Ravindra Bharathi as a part of the photography exhibition, from September 29 and October 7, organised by the Department of Language and Culture. The title ‘Batuku’ epitomises different sects of people, their atrocities and hurdles in life’s voyage.

Embracing the bat, jumping in victory thriving harder with sweat dripping off their jerseys, are the kids of Devnar School for Blind who chose to never lose hope. Vinay Reddy was engrossed in bringing out how people in the lurch can do wonders. “And now, these folks represent India internationally. Life is all about second chances and taking leap of faith to rise above the storm. Stay focused and you shall succeed,” advices the passionate photographer.

“I am not someone who can succumb to the monotony of life. I always wanted to be unique and exemplify the world through a different perspective. And then, I ventured into documentary making and photography. I learnt a lot from people who have nothing, yet manage to smile through the struggles.

While shooting my documentary ‘Banjara dance’, I had come across individuals who danced their hearts out, expressing their utmost feelings in a dance form, and it was mesmerising. Cheering and humming a tune filled with exhilaration showed me how happiness can take over lives,” Explains Vinay.

Vinay is also an ardent fan of filmmaking. He started his journey by assisting famous cinematographers like Raju Thota. He learnt that only through vision and creativity, the world can become a better place.

Reminiscing his documentary experiences, he says, “I was devastated bearing in mind as to what people deal with at certain stages of life. The main concept of the docu-drama was how villagers in Nagarkurnool made the most of the little amenities they had. I was speechless seeing how water scarcity didn’t stop them from increasing their crop life. Getting a tractor full of water, some fertilizer and a few perspiring men trying to spray their cotton crops was an awe-inspiring trick. The motivation they give out is immense.”

Talking about his future projects, he says, “I have a lot in store, starting from my new photography project ‘Hands on’, where I will be showcasing photographs of artiste’s hands, where their profession is noticeable by observing their hands. It was a dream for me to work on this project. Hoping that someday I will be recognised for my work,” signs off Vinay.