When PM steps into a conservationist’s shoes

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Adventure junkie and host of Man vs Wild Bear Grylls on Saturday reflected on his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former United States President Barack Obama, and said it was really heartening to see such powerful men standing up for protecting the environment.

In an exclusive interview just two days ahead of the premiere of the special episode with the Prime Minister, Grylls shared his experience of interacting with both “iconic leaders”.”I have had a huge privilege of taking President Obama on a trip to Alaska a few years ago to show him the effects of climate change close up. They were similar, in the sense of being iconic global world leaders, but (trips were in) different terrains.

Alaska was very cold, but where we went with Prime Minister Modi was a rainforest, hot and humid. What was similar was that they were there for the same purpose — for driving this message of ‘we have to protect the environment’. We have got to back big conservation projects and look after our world,” he said.

The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change. Modi stepped into the wild to raise awareness about the environment and animal conservation.Believing that protecting the environment and conservation is a key role which every human being has to play, Grylls said it is just not about one country but an initiative we must take up collectively.

Last month, Grylls had shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter in which Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dingy and putting together a spear.Shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.