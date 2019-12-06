When Pooja was offered wide variety of Hyderabadi cuisine

By | Published: 9:50 pm

As she is back in the city of Hyderabad, actor Pooja Hegde is being served a whole lot of food varieties of both Hyderabad and Andhra cuisines. The actor is thrilled with the hospitality being provided by ‘Young Rebel Star’ Prabhas.

As the duo is shooting for a portion of their upcoming movie tentatively titled Jaan, there is a lot more happening in Hyderabad. The celebrity, who is also quite active on social media, has recently said if she has to spend time with her favourite co-star on an island without food, she would chose to hang out with Prabhas.

The dusky siren from Mumbai is having a fabulous run at the box office back to back hits. After starring as a village girl in her recent outing Varun Tej-starrer Gaddelakonda Ganesh, she hopped on to the Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramulo project.

Now, she has two projects in hand — one with Prabhas and another movie with Akhil Akkineni that is being directed by ‘Bommarillu’ Bhaskar. She will be sporting a trendy look in the film as she had appeared in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi.

The dusky siren from Mumbai recently spoke her heart out about ‘inner beauty’. She feels that more than colour and body, beauty is hidden in the confidence that one puts in pushing the work to the extreme. Basking in the success of her Hindi movie Housefull 4, she has recently embarked on a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Posting one of the photos, she wrote saying that the bylanes of the old town of Al Ula has reminded the days of Mohenjo Daro movie days. “The bylanes of the old town of Al Ula were beautiful… reminiscent of history dating back to centuries.

Reminded me a lot of MohenjoDaro actually Location AlUla, Saudi Arabia Looking out at the vast expanse of the Old Town in AlUla,” she wrote. In another post, she said, “Standing tall against the beautiful Bottle Rock in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.”

