When PV Sindhu didn’t know how to celebrate World Championship title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:51 am

Hyderabad: Reigning World Champion PV Sindhu revealed that she had different plans to celebrate the World Championship title but could not do it, revealed the 25-year-old badminton player in a sneak peek released by Double Trouble, a talk show hosted by Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemima Rodrigues. Sindhu won her maiden World Championship title beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final in Basel last year.

The talented cricketers started the show to cut the time during the lockdown period and the first episode, which will be telecast on Thursday featured Sindhu as the guest. In the 50-second trailer, Sindhu revealed, “I was leading 20-7 in the World Championship (against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan) final and I was going to win it for the first time. In the back of the mind, I was thinking how I am going to shout and celebrate the victory. I am gonna shout very loud, i am gonna leave my racket and gonna fall (on the court). And in the end, I closed my eyes and was wondering what I was doing,” she said.

Watch:

