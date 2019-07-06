When Rakul Preet was swarmed by beggars

By | Published: 10:11 pm

A day just doesn’t pass without any news of film celebrities. On a typical day of shooting, actor Rakul Preet Singh had unexpected visitors when she was about to leave from the sets in Mumbai.

In a video that went viral on internet, a bunch of street beggars swarmed Rakul Preet even as she tried to pacify them to enter her parked car on the street. The beggars kept pestering her for money. Meanwhile, netizens and fans have been vocal about the way beggars harassed Rakul while some felt that the actor should have given money to beggars.

On the work front, Rakul tasted success with her recent movie De De Pyar De starring Ajay Devgn. After NGK (Nanda Gopala Krishna) with actor Suriya, she is currently awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2 in Telugu opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna.