When Raman went online coaching

Hyderabad: For WV Raman, it was a different experience when he came live on Facebook on Thursday talking about the game of cricket. “It was good and I had the opportunity to interact and talk about cricket,” said the Indian women’s cricket coach.

With novel COVID-19 forcing a lockdown and the sporting activity coming to a standstill for little more than 16 days, Raman tried to keep the followers of the game active with this live session on the social media. “Basically lot of people are putting up videos on coaching and this month when most of the academies would have been active and with Covid-19 now keeping us indoors, I thought why not engage an interaction and engage myself in the conversations,” said the former Indian international.

Raman pointed out that there were a lot of good questions in the programme. “But I was sort of tickled by one question. It was about the players playing behind the line and beside the line. It is good to identify this because these are two different things. Generally people don’t say beside the line, they say away from the body. It is a question of terminology and each can be interpreted in different ways and can create confusions as well.”

The former international said one thing coaches have to be clear in their mind when they explain about the technique about the game. “The coaches‘ job is not to impress the trainees or wards but it is very important to tell what is required and needed to be told which will be useful to them.”

Talking about coaching in the past when there was not much of technology help, Raman added that those days you had coaches who would guide you and one learnt a lot from them. “You had coaches from NIS, Patiala, and all of them invariably would say the same thing which was try to ensure that you worked on mastering the game in the conventional way or copybook style. But with over a period of time with lot of changes in terms of format, every sport trying to make it better, people have started looking far and wide. In that process, one tends to have a lot more material then you had then. It works in both ways. It is good to have lot of information but it is not also good to try to give too many options and results in confusions.”

The 54-year-old, who played in 11 Tests and 27 one-day internationals, said it was a good learning experience whenever they met senior cricketers in their playing days. “We didn’t have the videos. So you had to obviously depend and observe from all these senior cricketers, like ML Jaisimha, Venkataraghavan, Gundappa Viswanath. We would try get into conversation and try to pick their brains. That was the only option left those days unlike today where you have access to videos and other technical help.”

Asked whether the young cricketers now are distancing from these types of conversations, Raman said nowadays every player is a part of the academy. “He or she belongs to a school of thought of that particular coach. In a way they are not talking to too many people. It is an advantage because talking to too many may confuse the trainee.

However, having a chat with former cricketers occasionally helps, particularly while playing domestic cricket. Remember in the past we had one or two camps and we had limited opportunity to interact with a coach. But it is different now. The facilities are there for any trainee. Of course, we can learn through practice and discussions with players or coaches. The trainee needs to be twice as clever as a coach to decipher which suggestion works for him or her in enabling them to improve”.

