When Samantha had one productive hour 

People are having a hard time being productive at home. And Samantha Akkineni is making most of her time in quarantine by honing her acting skills. The Super Deluxe actor recently shared on Instagram that she is taking acting lessons from well-known English actress Helen Mirren. Helen is one of the few performers who achieved the Triple Crown of Acting in the US by winning an Academy Award, Tony Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress.

Samantha said that she's going to be a much better actor from now. She shared a photo of her online class on Instagram and wrote, "When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000. And must show it off… (I am going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see… If not… I will just be deleting this post)."

Helen’s MasterClass is quite popular with actors around the world.