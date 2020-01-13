When sarees didn’t hold back runners in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Women can stay fit while wearing whatever they are most comfortable in!

To drive home this message, nearly 500 women draped in sarees turned up for a 3K run organised at Jalavihar, Necklace Road on Sunday. The first edition of the Saree Run was jointly organised by Taneira and Pinkathon, and was led by model and ultramarathoner Milind Soman.

“The love and admiration for saree is undeniable for every Indian woman. Through such initiatives, we strive to build a growing community of women across India, who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women,” Soman said.

The saree run was organised on the theme #DontHoldBack and began with an energetic warm-up Zumba session, led by instructors. The organisers assisted the participants with a comfortable saree drape for the event allowing them to run carefree. Close to five special makeshift changing rooms for saree draping assistance were also provided at the venue.

Women from all ages and walks of life participated with enthusiasm. “The inspiration behind the saree run is the women who have the immense strength and innate confidence to perform multi-faceted roles in daily life and yet not hold back from being the best version of themselves. Women of Hyderabad participated in large numbers and we are overwhelmed by the response,” said Jaswanth Thomas, national retail head, Taneira.

The run also attracted some mothers who ran carrying their toddlers strapped to their chest and some others participated in the run with their husbands following them with infants in prams. The event attracted a healthy mix of girls and women between four years and over 75 years draped in sarees in vibrant colours and promoting active lifestyle with age being no bar.

The winners, Fatima Cruz and Iti Sol of #DontHoldBack campaign on social media got a chance to meet and greet Milind Soman post the run.

