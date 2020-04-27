When sprinter Hima Das wrote Adidas name on her shoes

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:25 pm

Hyderabad: Speaking to Indian cricketer Suresh Raina during an Instagram chat, Indian sprinting sensation Hima Das revealed that she once wrote the name of international shoe brand Adidas on her cheap shoes for her first national competitions. She now is sponsored by the global brand with her name written on the Adidas shoes.

The top quarter-miler, who is currently at the NIS-Patiala, said her farmer father bought a normal running shoes with spikes for first competitive race. “When I started running, I ran barefoot. But in my first Nationals, my father brought running shoes with spikes on them. It was just a normal pair of running shoes. I wrote ‘Adidas’ on the shoes with my hand. You never know what fate can do, Adidas is now making shoes with my name,” the 20-year-old said.

After Hima won the 400m gold in the 2018 World U-20 Championships in Finland, the top German brand roped her as their brand ambassador and later made custom-made shoes for her that has her name on one side. “People started following athletics more than ever after the 2018 Asian Games. People know the athletes and fans chant your name, it gives you extra motivation,” the Assamese athlete said.

Later, Raina tweeted, “It was a very insightful session @HimaDas8. Not just me, many more peole who joined us today must have gotten inspired by you. You are a role model for all the girls who want to do something extraordinary & achieve their goals. Keep it up & lots of success for everything ahead.”

