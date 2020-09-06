When Sunny Leone walked 14km

Sunny Leone went on a hike and she claims she ended up walking 14 kilometres!

By Author  |  Published: 6th Sep 2020  9:48 pm
Sunny Leone

In a photograph shared on Instagram, the actor was seen dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black cycling tights

Sunny Leone went on a hike and she claims she ended up walking 14 kilometres! The Bollywood star shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a hilly road dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black cycling tights, accessorised by baseball cap, face mask and sneakers.

“From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14km. Lol and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter coronavirus sucks big time!,” Sunny captioned the image, which currently has 662K likes on the photo sharing website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14km. Lol and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter corona virus sucks big time!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Recently, Sunny and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to artistic indulgence, and made around half-a-dozen paintings. The actor has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the COVID pandemic.