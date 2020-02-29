When Titanic song hits #1 in America

By | Published: 7:37 pm

It’s one of those songs that you could probably identify almost immediately after the first few notes. A few songs can boast more recognisable opening notes than Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, which serves as the main theme song to James Cameron’s Titanic, which went on to become #1 in the US since December 21, 1997, and the soundtrack has been #1 since January 24, 1998.

The love theme has since become Dion’s signature and helped bolt the movie Titanic to the top of the box office as viewers flocked up to the theatres time and time again to not only view history put in motion but to fall for the beautiful love story between Jack and Rose.

Initially, Dion didn’t want to record the song after the success of Beauty and the Beast and director James Cameron initially didn’t want a theme song for his masterpiece. But her manager and husband René Angélil convinced her to sing on a demo version and Dion recorded the song in just one take, and that demo is what was released in the movie. However, she recorded the song again for her album release after the movie and its tremendous success. It was an edited version with a few note changes at the end of the song.

The musicians of the movie, James Horner and Will Jennings had composed a song that for the movie, which runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes, is an instrumental score composed by James Horner, but at the end of the film, Dion provides the epilogue with the soaring My Heart Will Go On, inducing rivers of tears.This goes on to become her signature song, often the last one she plays at concerts.

My Heart Will Go On’s worldwide sales have been estimated at 18 million copies; it is one of the best selling singles of all-time and became the second-bestselling single by a female artiste in history. This song not only received many accolades but also won the 1998 Academy Award for Best Original Song and it dominated the 1999 Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year — marking the first time to be won by a Canadian Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television. And the song also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1998. The song also won a Billboard Music Award for Soundtrack Single of the Year. It has been named one of the Songs of the Century.

My Heart Will Go On Lyrics

Every night in my dreams

I see you, I feel you

That is how I know you go on

Far across the distance

And spaces between us

You have come to show you go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more you open the door

And you’re here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

Love can touch us one time

And last for a lifetime

And never let go ’til we’re gone

Love was when I loved you

One true time I’d hold to

In my life we’ll always go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more you open the door

And you’re here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

You’re here, there’s nothing I fear

And I know that my heart will go on

We’ll stay forever this way

You are safe in my heart and

My heart will go on and on

Songwriters: James Horner / Will Jennings

