When Titanic song hits #1 in America

It’s one of those songs that you could probably identify almost immediately after the first few notes. A few songs can boast more recognisable opening notes than Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, which serves as the main theme song to James Cameron’s Titanic, which went on to become #1 in the US since December 21, 1997, and the soundtrack has been #1 since January 24, 1998.
The love theme has since become Dion’s signature and helped bolt the movie Titanic to the top of the box office as viewers flocked up to the theatres time and time again to not only view history put in motion but to fall for the beautiful love story between Jack and Rose.
Initially, Dion didn’t want to record the song after the success of Beauty and the Beast and director James Cameron initially didn’t want a theme song for his masterpiece. But her manager and husband René Angélil convinced her to sing on a demo version and Dion recorded the song in just one take, and that demo is what was released in the movie. However, she recorded the song again for her album release after the movie and its tremendous success. It was an edited version with a few note changes at the end of the song.
The musicians of the movie, James Horner and Will Jennings had composed a song that for the movie, which runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes, is an instrumental score composed by James Horner, but at the end of the film, Dion provides the epilogue with the soaring My Heart Will Go On, inducing rivers of tears.This goes on to become her signature song, often the last one she plays at concerts.
My Heart Will Go On’s worldwide sales have been estimated at 18 million copies; it is one of the best selling singles of all-time and became the second-bestselling single by a female artiste in history. This song not only received many accolades but also won the 1998 Academy Award for Best Original Song and it dominated the 1999 Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year — marking the first time to be won by a Canadian Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television. And the song also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1998. The song also won a Billboard Music Award for Soundtrack Single of the Year. It has been named one of the Songs of the Century.
My Heart Will Go On Lyrics
Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you’re here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go ’til we’re gone
Love was when I loved you
One true time I’d hold to
In my life we’ll always go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you’re here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
You’re here, there’s nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We’ll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart and
My heart will go on and on
Songwriters: James Horner / Will Jennings
