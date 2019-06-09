By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:17 pm

When was the last time you cleaned your laptop? If you don’t remember, it’s an indication for you to leave everything else aside and make this your priority. Cleaning the device regularly helps in this proper maintenance and longevity and if you are a regular user, this process can also help keep your device healthy. Keyboards are one among the breeding places for bacteria. Munching away while typing on your laptop isn’t unheard of and there are people who do it on a regular basis. Therefore, if you wish to maintain your device’s health, get cleaning. Listed below are a few pointers that might help you do so.

Caution!

First things first, before you start cleaning your laptop, make sure that it is unplugged and the battery is removed. It is always better, if you refer to your laptop’s instructions manual so that you are well about the dos and don’ts of the process.

Know the parts

Before you start the cleaning process, it is important that you know which parts of the laptop require cleaning and the right way to do it. Usually there are five parts that you have to clean – the case, screen, keyboard, ports and cooling vents.

Gather your supplies

Gather a clean cloth, the prescribed spray, thin bristled brushes and you are all set to start cleaning.

Spray, wipe and clean

Choose special brushes with thin bristles that can reach between the tiny spaces between the keys on the board and remove the dust. Spray the prescribed liquid on to the screen, always maintaining a certain distance from it. Take a clean cloth and gently wipe it clean. Clean the laptop case thoroughly to get that perfectly new look again. Repeat the process once a month, if you wish to keep your system neat and clean. Make sure to not use any extremely damp or moist cloth or sponge to clean the device.

Air dry

Once you are done with all the spraying and wiping, let the device air dry completely before you plug it in.