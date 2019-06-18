When water receives a global tribute

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 7:42 pm

Widely known as a universal solvent and an essential element for sustenance of life, water takes a prominent place in the list of things that are vital for our existence. Although water conservation and preventing its pollution are widely discussed topics, we still have a long way to go before we reach the target.

Choosing dance as a medium to spread awareness about water scarcity and pollution, Global Water Dancers, an international organisation that started in 2011, organises global events every two years where they spread awareness about water and all its related issues in the form of a dance. This year, the event had people dancing at 180 locations in 6 continents, all dancing at the same local time.

Talking about it, Ragasudha Vinjamuri, on behalf of Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, who not only participated in the dance but also is the Site Leader and Choreographer for London, said, “Dancing for ‘safe water’ was a phenomenal experience. It is a great pleasure using dance for issues such as environmental advocacy and awareness creation. This is a way of giving back to the society. By making meaningful use of the performing art, I am also paying tributes to my guru, late Dr Uma Rama Rao garu who chiselled me into what I am. We are proud and glad to be part of this global theme.”

Befitting to the water theme, the dance has been presented by the lakeside in Regents Park, home to more than 1,000 types of birds. Site-specific dance was presented on Ganga Stotram highlighting the Clean Ganga project (‘Namami Gange’) initiated by the Government of India.