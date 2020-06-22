When with family, it’s always about food: Shabana Azmi

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has shared a glimpse of a family lunch party at her residence, which included the presence of her husband Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Tanvi Azmi among others.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana posted a video in which one can see whole family savouring tempting dishes. Shabana cheers the family, capturing the moment on her phone.

“When with family its always about food,” she captioned the video.

"When with family its always about food," she captioned the video.



Seeing their family bonding, fans left several comments on the clip.

A user wrote: “A family that eats together, stays together.”

Javed Akhtar recently won The Richard Dawkins Award.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book ‘The Selfish Gene’. I have since then read every book of his and ‘The God Delusion’ is my absolute favourite,” said Akhtar.