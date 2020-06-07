Where Covid victims RIP in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: At a time when several Muslim graveyards across the city are turning away bodies of Covid-19 victims, the Faqeer Mullah Kabristan committee at Balapur is treading a different path. It has given free space and burial to 35 victims of the pandemic so far.

The graveyard, on Balapur-Pahadishareef road, was allotted to the Telangana State Wakf Board in 2018 by the State government following a representation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party.

According to Ahmed Bin Saleh Sadi, head of the graveyard committee, after a call from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the committee decided to arrange burials of Covid-19 patients in the graveyard.

“People were facing difficulties in finding space for burial of Covid victims in graveyards in the city following protests and apprehensions. So we earmarked around one acre of land in the Fakeer Mullah graveyard for Covid-19 patients. Without any hassles, families are bringing bodies here and the burial is done as per guidelines stipulated by the authorities,” he said.

“Since March, we have buried close to 35 Covid victims. We dig the grave and make it ready while the family members hold the ‘namaz-e-janaza’ (funeral prayers) before burying the body,” said Asif Jeelani, a member of the graveyard committee, adding that no money was collected towards charges of digging the grave or for providing the space.

“We have an earthmover to dig the grave. GHMC officials and relatives bring the body mostly in early hours of the day or night,” said Jeelani.

In some instances, relatives did not turn up for the burial and they along with a few workers themselves performed the burial.

“People are afraid to turn up for the funeral for fear of contracting the virus. Nevertheless in such situations, we come forward as they are victims of a pandemic and deserve a proper burial,” Ahmed Bin Saleh Sadi added.

