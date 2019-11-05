Where e-waste is transformed into a thing of a beauty

By | Published: 7:06 pm 7:19 pm

When faced with e-waste, it’s either trashing the useless gadgets and devices or giving them away to the kabbadi. Making something out of this kind of waste isn’t something which is on a average user’s mind. This is where Vishwanath Mallabadi comes in. Taking useless electronic motherboards, CPUs, EPROMs, SMD Radial Capacitors, Laptop’s LED Display Boards, etc, he creates beautiful objects out of them.

“I give a second life to electronic waste. No e-waste is a waste for me. I turn waste into worthy objects. I have a ton of e-waste collected over the years, lying in my studio,” says Vishwanath Mallabadi, a 57-year-old senior consultant working with Wipro in Bengaluru.

He calls himself an eco artist who creates unique and amazing art from e-waste.

“I believe upcycling e-waste, plays a major role in environmental sustainability and it would also help in reducing landfill.”

The wonderful eco-artist showcased some of his works at India’s first-ever International Data Science Technology Conference for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. He is in the city at the invitation of Indo-Nordic Innovation Clusters and DAV Data Solutions who are the organisers of a seven-day event Indo Data Week.

Vishwanath has been seriously working on his passion eco-art for the past six years. During this period, he made 250 useful objects. However, he doesn’t plan to sell his custom designs.

“These are my personal collections. I am very passionate about them. I do it just as a hobby,” says Vishwanath who makes creatures, robots, jewellery, wall art and decorative pieces from the e-waste.

