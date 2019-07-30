Where the past and present collide

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Born and brought in Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow; Nehageeta Verma knew her calling since childhood. “I was a kid who was inclined towards arts and crafts from the beginning. And the architecture of Lucknow had its own influence on me. So, when it came to choosing my path, I knew which route to take and my parents were also supportive about it. So, I went on to do my graduation in Fine Arts from Banaras Hindu University, then Masters in Printmaking from University of Hyderabad.

I am doing my PhD from IIT Kanpur now,” shares the artist.Talking about her ongoing exhibition ‘Convergence: The Untouched Layer’, in association with Kalakriti Art Gallery, at Club Botanica, Gachibowli, the 24-year-old says, “These works narrate my shift from Lucknow to Hyderabad. The cultural exchanges and the qualities that I have experienced in both cities is the focal point of the exhibition.”

“The artworks that one can witness, started with the patterns which I’ve seen in Qutb Shahi Tombs and Paigah Tombs because their intricate detailing fascinated me. It started on a small scale. But eventually, my interest towards it started growing and I started visiting a lot of historical monuments and museums. The monuments, the pieces; everything had a story and spoke volumes from their time. I wanted to bring that alive through my work. I have used handmade paper with silver leaves to represent that. Also, it is a juxtaposition of past and present. Hence, I have used materials that can create that essence,” explains the artist who has a wide variety of styles and impulses.So, if you have a keen interest in history and art, make a visit to Club Botanica, Gachibowli, before August 22 and witness the conceptual dialogue between the past and the present.