Whip up some lip-smacking Iftar food at home

By | Published: 8:16 pm 8:47 pm

Every year, people thronged food stalls around the city during Ramzan. Even the mention of Haleem, Shawarma, Kheema-roti, Chicken and mutton biryani, paya, sheer korma, chicken 65, kebabs and faloodas, will make Hyderabadis’ mouth water. However, for the first time in so many years, streets are wearing a deserted look during the festival. Even the mighty Charminar has been affected by the coronavirus!

Aamir Ahmed, a passionate food Vlogger (Aamir TheFoodieTraveler) and co-owner of the famous Golden Bakery, tells Hyderabad Today, “Gone are the days when we would explore the street food during Ramzan. People are now making Iftar dishes at home. With no street food and night life, people understand the real value of Ramzan. We are spending more time at home and praying.”

Aamir wants to show the world what Hyderabad food truly is. “I show the world the hidden gems of Hyderabad. My family has been into food business for 78 years. Golden Bakery is still famous for its rich plum cake and Osmania biscuits. Food is in my blood,” says Aamir.

Here are 3 traditional Iftar recipes by Aamir that can be cooked at the comfort of your home:

Chicken Haleem

Ingredients

Grains & lentils

1½ cup whole wheat or broken wheat – (300 gms)

½ cup rice

½ cup red lentil – (masoor daal)

½ cup yellow lentil – (moong dal)

½ cup Bengal gram – (channa dal)

½ cup barley – (jaav) , optional

* You can substitute one lentil for other. You can also add 1½ cup of any lentil.

2 tbsps green chilli paste

2 tbsps ginger paste

2 tbsps garlic paste

6 medium onions – , sliced

Oil to fry

1,200 gms chicken with bones or 1 kg boneless chicken

1½ tbsp red chilli powder or to taste

1 tbsp turmeric powder

Whole spices

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seed

1 tbsp caraway seeds

1 tbsp black cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

2 inch cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom

4 green cardamom

4 cloves

1 tbsp fennel seeds

15 red button chillies

Salt to taste

Tempering

½ cup of oil – use oil used to fry sliced onions

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tsp cumin seeds

Handful of mint leaves chopped

Garnish

50 gram ginger sliced

Mint leaves

Chat masala

Medium-sized green chillies – sliced

Method

For wheat and lentils

* Combine all lentils and grains and wash by changing water twice or as required. Soak for 2 hours or preferably overnight.

* Take soaked lentils and grains in a large thick-bottomed pot. Add salt, ginger, garlic and green chilli paste and water.

* The level of water should be 2 inches above the grains. Bring lentils to a boil, then reduce heat to slow and cover the lid tightly. Cook for 1-½ hours.

* When grain are very soft and add 2-3 cups cold water and to bring grains to room temperature and then blend with immersion blender, until very smooth.

* Cook further on slow heat and keep stirring at intervals to avoid sticking from the bottom.

For spice mix

* While grains cook, roast all whole spice in a pan and ground into fine powder. (Skip this step if using readymade spice mix.)

* Fry sliced onion in a pan until golden. Work in two batches. Spread onions on kitchen towel so it gets crispy. (Skip this step if using store bought fried onions.)

* In another pot, take chicken. Add ⅓ cup of remaining oil from fried onions. Take ½ cup tightly packed fried onion and crush it, add to chicken.

* Also add 1 cup water, grounded whole spices, salt, red chilli powder and turmeric. (Do not add these spices if using readymade spice mix.)

* Cover the pot and cook chicken on low heat for 30 minutes or until tender. Remove chicken from gravy and let it cool. Remove bones and shred it. Add both gravy and shredded chicken to lentil and grain pot.

Ghotna

Remove pot from stove and keep on floor sit next to it. Keep stirring the wheat clock and anti-clockwise with wooden spoon or ghotna for at least 10 minutes until sticky.

Tempering

Heat oil in a pan and fry garlic, cumin seeds and chillies and mint for 1 minute then add to Haleem pot.

Hyderabadi Khajoor/Louz

Ingredients

1 kg semolina

300-350 gms sugar

1 medium bowl wheat flour

1 cup almond

1 cup cashew

6-8 cardamoms

1-1/2 cups pure ghee

Milk as per required to make a nice dough

Method

* Add the semolina, wheat flour and powder of almonds cashews and cardamoms to ghee.

* And mix it well so that ghee mixes with all the mixture. Lastly, add the powdered sugar. If you want, you can add some sesame seeds and add milk to make the dough

* Make the shapes as you like and deep fry in oil.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .