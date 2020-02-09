Whiskey adulteration throws challenge to officials in Telangana 

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The seizure of a staggering 1.2 lakh bottle caps, all imprinted with the name of one particular brand of whiskey, from one person during a crackdown on adulterated liquor, has left Prohibition and Exhibition officials flabbergasted as to what could be the magnitude of liquor adulteration happening in the State.

It was earlier this week that the Prohibition and Excise officials of Ranga Reddy district, during a ride, arrested P Mahender and seized 1.2 lakh bottle caps of ‘Officer’s Choice Whisky’ from him. The team also seized rectified spirit and several hundreds of empty 180ml bottles. Now, they are making efforts to nab Krishna Murthy of Kurnool, who is allegedly the kingpin of the racket.

According to the officials, Krishna Murthy was previously involved in two cases and arrested in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He procured the bottle caps at Rs 6 each from some persons in Karnataka and supplied the same to several persons in the Telugu States. The empty bottles were procured from scrap shops in huge quantity.

“After procuring empty 180ml bottles and caps of ‘Officer’s Choice Whisky’, they used to prepare adulterated whisky at their hideout using rectified spirit and pack the same in the bottles before selling these to illegal belt shops or retail shops after authorised wine shops are closed in the night,” said an official from the P&E Department, Ranga Reddy.

The gang was selling the adulterated bottles for Rs 10 to Rs15 lesser than the MRP and were also convincing buyers that it was directly brought from the company. In the case detected on Thursday, the officials who caught Mahender found that he was preparing the adulterated whisky and supplying it to a few illegal retail shops in the city.

According to an official, there are two ways of preparing the adulterated whisky. One is by diluting the original by mixing it with water and repacking it in bottles while the other is to prepare it using rectified spirit, they said. The officials suspect that more persons might be involved in the racket and could be purchasing the bottle caps from Mahender and Krishna Murthy to prepare and repack adulterated whisky in bottles and pump the same into the market.

