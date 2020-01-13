Whiskey Martini, Nova Scotia, Berkeley shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:13 am 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: Whiskey Martini, Nova Scotia and Berkeley pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Sunday morning.

SAND

600m:

Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Sovet Pride (Koushik) 58, 600/43, in good form.

1000m:

London Bridge (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Whiskey Martini (K Mukesh) & Coastal Storm (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form.

1200m:

Doroteo (K Mukesh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Berkeley (App) & Royal Avenger (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44,

former pleased.

1400m:

Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved on the bit. Miss Marvellous (App) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well.

1600m:

Nova Scotia (App) & Midnight Dream (RB) 2-4, 1400/1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.

2000m:

Kate (Gaddam) 2-33, 1800/2-17, 1600/2-1, 1400/1-45, 1200/1-29,

1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.