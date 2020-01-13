Whiskey Martini, Nova Scotia, Berkeley shine in trials

Hyderabad: Whiskey Martini, Nova Scotia and Berkeley pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Sunday morning.
SAND
600m:
Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 47, moved easy.
800m:
Sovet Pride (Koushik) 58, 600/43, in good form.
1000m:
London Bridge (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Whiskey Martini (K Mukesh) & Coastal Storm (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form.
1200m:
Doroteo (K Mukesh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.
Berkeley (App) & Royal Avenger (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44,
former pleased.
1400m:
Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved on the bit. Miss Marvellous (App) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well.
1600m:
Nova Scotia (App) & Midnight Dream (RB) 2-4, 1400/1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.
2000m:
Kate (Gaddam) 2-33, 1800/2-17, 1600/2-1, 1400/1-45, 1200/1-29,
1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.
