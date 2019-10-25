Whistle: A perfect Diwali entertainer for Vijay fans

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Rather than giving attention to the story, director Atlee made an attempt to paint a larger-than-life picture of the Tamil mass hero on the silver screen. The first 30 minutes of the movie delves on introducing the hero in an attempt to break the regular pattern — in an unusual way highlighting his trademark swag.

Michael is a State football champion and the son of local gangster, Rajappa, who is the leader among his tribe and a man with a golden heart. Rajappa wants to keep Michael away from the faction politics. Time and again, Rajappa wants his son to focus on his game and bring laurels to the people and the land.

A time comes when Michael also known as Bigil by his friends, is about to get elevated and find a place in the national football squad. But, Rajappa gets murdered by his opponents and the personal tragedy prompts Michael to give up his passion for football. And thus another faction leader is born as the young Michael picks up weapon for his people and for his family.

Here the story takes a dramatic turn when one of his close friend who is also football coach for State women’s team, gets severely injured during a clash between Michael and his father’s opponents. With the women’s team heading to national capital to take part in a crucial tournament without a coach, Michael’s name is recommended to head the responsibility of coach.

Vijay’s acting and his variations in presenting the dual characters of Michael and Rajappa is the major highlight. The second half revolves around football and Michael’s goal to fulfill his father’s wish. Nayantara gives her best although her role as Angel Asirvadam, is limited to the first half. Jackie Shroff plays the role of villain, an official of football association who hatches plans to destroy Michael’s dream to get the cup home.

Lavish settings of football stadium and the technical brilliance in the second half is top-notch. Director Atlee elevates the sports drama taking women’s football team as the subject. Touching scenes of some female players hailing from lower middle-class background and others who sacrificed their passion for sport owing to family and religious restrictions, get prominence.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.