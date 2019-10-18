Whistle theatrical trailer piques interest of Telugu fans

By | Published: 10:33 pm

The Telugu theatrical trailer of Tamil star actor Vijay Ilayapathy’s upcoming movie Whistle has become a social media raze. Touted to be an emotional-sports drama, Whistle will portray Vijay in two different avatars.The movie originally produced in Tamil as Bigil, is being dubbed into Telugu given the story’s country-wide appeal. The film is also being released simultaneously on October 27 in the two Telugu States.

Jointly produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainments, the movie is being presented in Telugu by Mahesh Koneru under the banner East Coast Productions.There was amazing response for the Telugu poster of the movie which was released by the makers recently.

One of the characters is Michael while the other is Bigil. The movie will have simultaneous release on October 25.The founder of the East Coast Productions said, “Vijay is one among the top actors in Tamil movie industry. The movies he had acted under the direction of director Atlee Kumar were proved to be blockbusters at the box office.

Now, Whistle in Telugu will surely become a superhit. Amidst high expectations on the movie, the East Coast Productions bagged the Telugu release rights of this movie for a fancy rate. I thank the lead actor Vijay and the producers in Tamil for the opportunity of bringing the movie to the Telugu audiences. With mass and commercial elements, Whistle will surely enthral people of all sections.”