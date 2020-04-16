WhistleDrive offers interest-free loans to its cabbies

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:34 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based employee transportation company WhistleDrive has announced interest-free loans to over 800 partner cabbies network spread in four cities. The company which operates in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune also announced there will be no Covid-19 related layoffs in the company.

Announcing the initiative Rakesh Munnanooru, founder, CEO of WhistleDrive said “WhistleDrive is offering an interest-free loan of up to Rs 5,000 per cabbie for April to ensure their basic needs are met and they feel job secure. This initiative has helped around 65 per cent of its cab partners already.”

Furthermore, WhistleDrive requested its clients to do a basic payout so that they can support cab partners, and also retain the workforce they deploy at client locations. “We promise there will be no layoffs or pay cuts. In fact, we are looking to onboard a few critical roles in Bengaluru and Pune,” he added.

The company serves over 35 corporate clients through its fleet of over 800 cabs to move 25,000 employees every day. To deal with the Covid-19 outbreak, WhistleDrive has chalked out things-to-do campaigns for its employees, drivers, clients to follow the best practices. This includes making it mandatory for drivers to use a face mask and a sanitiser in every cab. The company has enforced regular temperature checks at their client locations for all their drivers. They also rolled out a technology feature to ensure clients and employees can get real-time info on wellness checks performed concerning cabs and drivers.

