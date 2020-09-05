WhistleDrive transforms into an urban mobility firm

The three-year-old company that provides employee transportation service to corporates with a fleet size of 700 has recently launched its intra-city logistics vertical for e-commerce companies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based employee transportation company, WhistleDrive is all set to transform itself into an urban mobility company. The three-year-old company that provides employee transportation service to corporates with a fleet size of 700 has recently launched its intra-city logistics vertical for e-commerce companies. With the addition of this new vertical, the company is all set to become an urban mobility platform with an aim to solve transportation woes of every sector.

“For the last one year we had been contemplating on becoming an urban mobility platform and the Covid-19 pandemic provided the right opportunity for us to make this move. In May, we took the call of starting our intra-city logistics vertical and we started with offering one truck for a Hyderabad-based e-commerce company. In June, we started going full scale and by August we already had eight big companies on-boarded with operations in four cities,” said Rakesh Munnanooru, founder, WhistlDrive.

The startup helps these e-commerce and online retail firms to deliver their goods either from the main warehouse to their delivery hubs and/or from these delivery hubs to the customer. In both the cases – mid mile and last mile delivery – the company provides logistics support. All the fleet provided by the company are aggregated from micro entrepreneurs or individual truck owners.

“At present we are focused on intra-city delivery as inter-city delivery is already in place for most of these e-retailers. However, they struggle with delivery of goods inside the city. We bring in technology in the business-to-business delivery space and we are looking at coming up with newer models for our customers in the next few months,” he said. For the intra-city logistics vertical, the company is looking at tapping into multiple industries ranging from pharma, cement, manufacturing and furniture among others.

“Currently we have 150 trucks operating in four cities. Pre-Covid we were doing 1.5 lakh trips per month and are soon planning to pilot electric autos for last mile deliveries. We plan to go back to 30-50 per cent of our pre-Covid numbers by March 2021,” the founder said.

