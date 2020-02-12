Whistles of a ‘Pressure Cooker’

By | Published: 9:21 pm

“There was a time when Matrix was made by a duo called the Wachowski brothers. So we used to say that we’ll make a movie as Karampuri brothers,” shares Sujai Karampuri laughingly recalling how the idea of filmmaking was born.

The duo Sujai and Sushil Karampuri recently directed and produced the film called Pressure Cooker which talks about the intense pressures a youngster goes through with the expectations of going abroad for a decorated job.

“The film is about a contemporary problem that not many talk about. We have given a comedy-drama emotional twist to it and call it a new-age family entertainer. The dialogues are very contemporary and close to real lives which is the USB of the film and takes you through the emotional exercise,” shares Sujai.

“We have done around 10 previews and the remarks we received were that it is next level of Pelli Choopulu and many said it is very relatable which is the strength of the film,” says Sujai. “It is a collective experience of me, my brother and people we know.

Also, we have taken some cinematic liberty to exaggerate a few instances like, when the boy’s visa gets rejected; the father acts as if someone died. The background music also adds to that feeling,” shares Sujai laughingly.

The filmmaker shares that the film took four years to complete. “The story and screenplay itself took two years and the shooting and post production took two years. This is also because we are busy doing our regular jobs in the day,” says Sujai who plans to make more films in future. The film is set to release on February 21 in theatres.

