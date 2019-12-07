Whistling Woods announces entrance schedule

By | Published: 1:46 am

Hyderabad: Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia’s premier Film, communication and creative arts institute, has announced dates for the first round of entrance examinations for its July 2020 intake. The application registrations for its full-time degree and diploma courses will close by December 11.

Following registration, entrance examinations are scheduled to take place on December 13 & 14. The WWI is offering degree and diploma programmes accredited by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and examinations will be conducted at Whistling Wood International’s Filmcity campus at Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Rated as one of the top 10 best film schools in the world by The Hollywood Reporter and the Best Creative and Performing Arts Institute at the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2019, WWI has over 1900 alumni successfully working with various media organisations, film production companies, and fashion houses in India and around the world.

Entrance exam on December 13 will be held for BA in music production and composition, fashion design, animation, game design, visual communication design, screenwriting and diploma in screen writing. The entrance on December 14 will be held for BSc and BA in filmmaking, advanced diploma in film making, acting, advanced diploma in acting, media and communication and media and entertainment. For details: www.whistlingwoods.net

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .