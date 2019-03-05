White collar offender detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued orders detaining K Bhaskar alias Damodar, a white collar offender from Kacheguda under the Preventive Detention Act here on Tuesday.

Police said Damodar, a resident of Safilguda was involved in three cheating cases in Hyderabad and in order to curb his activities, he had to be detained under the PD Act. He was arrested last November by the Kachiguda police and remanded in judicial custody at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda, where the order was executed.