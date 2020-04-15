White ration card holders throng banks at Khammam to withdraw Rs. 1500

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Khammam: Banks in erstwhile Khammam witnessed huge rush of customers to withdraw the Rs 1,500 financial relief deposited by State government in their bank accounts in the wake of the lockdown.

The rush was high in rural areas, especially women were seen at many places. The white ration card holders were being given the amount to meet the expenses for essential commodities and other items.

Those visiting the banks and online banking service centres were adhering to social distance rule while withdrawing the amount by standing in the circles drawn outside the banks. They were forced to stand in long queues bracing scorching summer heat.

The District Collector RV Karnan, who toured many places in the district on Wednesday, spotted women in queues outside a bank at M Venkatayapalem in Khammam rural mandal. He told them to come to the banks only after receiving SMS message on their mobile phones.

