White tiger dies of tumour at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: Kiran, the male white tiger at Nehru Zoological Park died due to Neoplastic tumour, on Thursday. Kiran was 8 years old.

According to the zoo officials, the big cat born in the zoo to white tigers named, Badri and Sameera, was suffering with Neoplatic tumour in the right side of the lower jaw and was under intensive care treatment at LaCONES area of the zoo for the last three weeks. The veterinary experts from Veterinary Biological Research Institute, Shantinagar, College of Veterinary Sciences, Rajendranagar and other experts were administering treatment since May 29.

Incidentally, Kiran few years back had lost it’s father, Badri and grandfather, Rudra to similar tumour at jaw at the age of 12 years and 14 years, respectively.

A veterinary expert team conducted post-mortem which revealed lesions and a hard mass of approximately 500 gms necrosed extending into the lower jaw. The lungs were found to have been infiltrated with small neoplastic tumours due to which the lung collapsed leading to death associated with asphyxia.

Samples were also sent to VBRI for further detailed examination.

