WHO makes gaming disorder official

The World Health Organisation has designated gaming disorder as one of the most prevalent diseases of the world. The claim is pretty serious as the organisation is now considering various treatment options once it comes into effect in January 2022. The move comes on the heels of the 2018 draft, where gaming disorder was part of the International Classification of Diseases. The final vote was taken in Geneva, Switzerland.

Gaming disorder is defined by any uncontrolled gaming, where a player can’t stop even if it is negatively impacting their life and health. It might sound frivolous, but tell that to the parents of the nine-year-old girl who had to be admitted in rehab when she spent 10 hours every night playing Fortnite or multiple divorces where gaming was cited as the major catalyst for the marital breakdown.

Apart from India, the Japan witnessed over 9,30,000 students being affected by gaming disorder. On the flipside, mental health practitioners and experts from gaming field worry that misdiagnosis can plague the industry and it’s imprudent to club it alongside other much more debilitating addictions.