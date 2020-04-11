WHO under attack

Published: 12:00 am 7:26 pm

Trust the irrepressible United States President Donald Trump to create controversies even in the most inappropriate times. At a time when the world is grappling with the fallout of coronavirus pandemic, the maverick Republican leader has targeted the World Health Organization (WHO) with a vitriolic attack. Apart from the tone and tenor of his outbursts, the timing of the allegations against the global body is utterly shocking and reflects his insensitivity. Trump has accused the WHO of being “China-centric” and of withholding information. He has also threatened to cut American funding for the Geneva-based organisation for being ineffective and getting everything about the pandemic wrong. It is unfortunate that the UN health agency is being dragged into petty politics and unfairly targeted at a time when it is making commendable efforts to mount a coordinated global fight against the deadly virus. What is more alarming is that WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian, has become the target of racial attack and even death threats. About two dozen US lawmakers have vowed to move a resolution to slash funding for the WHO until Ghebreyesus resigns and an international commission investigates the organisation’s role in covering up China’s failures. In fact, the Trump administration is guilty of delayed response to the pandemic and also of racial profiling by referring to the novel coronavirus as “Chinese virus”. Instead of resorting to petty politics, it is time for the global leaders to rise above their geopolitical considerations and join the fight against the pandemic.

With Taiwan joining America in targeting the WHO, the row has only deepened further. Taiwan, which emerged as one of the most effective countries in combating Covid-19, has strongly criticised the WHO and its director-general for being “overly deferential” to Beijing. Like other UN organisations, the WHO considers Taiwan as part of China and excludes its government from membership. While Taiwan is justified in its argument that its exclusion from the WHO briefings is detrimental to global cooperation during the pandemic, the racial attack on the UN health agency’s chief is reprehensible and condemnable. In the early days of the outbreak, the WHO ignored the warnings of health officials in Taipei that the disease could be transmitted between humans, slowing the global response to the growing threat. Instead, in mid-January, the organisation issued a now-infamous endorsement of China’s finding that there was no human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan. The WHO continued to praise China’s handling of the virus throughout January, despite abundant evidence that authorities were covering up the severity of the situation in Wuhan. However, this is not the time for hurling accusations and finger-pointing. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma.

