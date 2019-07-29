Who will be the Mallika-e-kitchen?

By | Published: 6:13 pm

LG Electronics India rolled out the zonal round of ‘Mallika-e-kitchen cooking contest 2019’ in Hyderabad. It is a unique initiative to promote the spirit of healthy cooking in the country. At regional level round 9, cooking champion partakers were selected from the south region from a total of around 8,000 participants across 66 cities.

The second round of ‘Mallika-e-kitchen 2019’ is a show of great cooking skills showcased by the contenders. All contestants will be asked to cook a Main Course dish within a time span of 90 minutes in LG Charcoal Microwave oven. The aim of this competition is to educate the Indian homemakers on the importance of healthy food and offer a unique opportunity to exhibit their talent.Winners of the contest included: M Beena Subbaiah, Mysore; Neha Rahate, Goa; and Geetha Rajkumar, Chennai.

Celebrating its 8th edition, the contest will witness a total of three winners from each zonal-level round who will compete against each other at the grand finale on August 24.Commenting on the occasion, P Vijay Babu, vice-president, home appliances & air-conditioners, said, “Hyderabad is a city famed for several things, including its grand royal cuisine that is the eclectic mix of south Indian specialities. We believe this competition is a great opportunity for people to come together and express their love for food and cooking.”

LG Mallika-e-kitchen Cooking Contest is an annual property that began in 2009 as part of a series of sub-activities initiated towards educating the consumers about the benefits of microwave oven cooking, provides an opportunity for women of the country to showcase their culinary skills at a national level. It is a three-stage cooking contest organised nationwide over a period of three months, targeting women of 18 years of age and above.