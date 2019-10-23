Who will direct Pink for Pawan Kalyan?

By | Published: 10:32 pm

After a long spell of suspense, finally, Pawan Kalyan is believed to have chosen Hindi superhit Pink as his next outing among the many more offers before him. Pink was also made in Tamil as Nerkonda Parvai with Ajit in the lead which made a very huge success like in Hindi.

Grapevine says that Pawan has for now entrusted the onus of dialogues to his much beloved writer and director Trivikram. As the making of Ala Vikunthapuramulo is racing towards release by Sankranti 2020, Trivikram is completely focused on it.

Despite the fact that many young directors are testing their luck by being in touch with Pawan Kalyan for the golden opportunity, no name from the list of aspirants has been spelt out from the horse’s mouth.

Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are teaming up for the first time to bankroll the project. It seems the selection of director has been left to the choice of the hero. The names that are making the rounds now are those of VV Vinayak and Harish Shankar as they share an exciting past record with Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.

Close sources say that Dil Raju is more inclined towards VV Vinayak. But, as everybody is well aware of Pawan, he does not come out so easily to announce who is going to wield the megaphone. Of course, in the list of recent young directors, the likes of Sankalp Reddy of The Ghazi Attack and Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya are apparently in touch with Pawan’s office. Only time has to reveal the name of the director.

