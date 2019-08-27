Wholesome goodness in a box

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Visually-appealing food always attracts people, but visual appeal may not translate to healthy food. It’s very rare for healthy food to be tasty and there is a dearth of such foods in the market. With technology and food delivery apps, getting healthy, nutritious foods has become easier. Still, the options are few. Preethi Sinha, who pursued her PG from Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology observed the gap when she herself decided to follow a healthy lifestyle.

“My schedule didn’t allow me to cook a lot. When I searched for options, there wasn’t a lot out there. So, I thought why not start a service, where you get wholesome meals everyday, which are appealing, in both taste and look,” says Preethi who started Greens and More which offers healthy and nutritious box meals.

There are 12 varieties to choose from – Keto meal, high fibre meal, post-workout meal, fruit bowl, pregnancy meals, meals for nursing mothers, etc. “I started with 100 boxes and then moved up to 1600 boxes. The responses have been good so far. I have a team of nutritionists and doctors who look at the meals at a macro level like Vitamin D deficiency which is very common among Indians,” explains the 37-year-old.

Preethi is currently looking for franchise opportunities as they have their Standard Operating Procedure in place. She is also planning to collaborate with IT companies. “People who have desk jobs won’t have time to work out and eat healthy so naturally their fitness takes a backseat. We don’t want that happen. The main concept of Greens and More is to become the next Subway of India,” shares Preethi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter