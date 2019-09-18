Whomakestherules for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:21 pm

Kolkata: Whomakestherules from the stables of M. Narredu, to be ridden by Nikhil Naidu, is expected to lift the Alternator Cup 1800 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Gramercy Park 1, Artistie Royal 2, Shivayy 3

2. Adhirit 1, Fantasia 2, Vice Admiral 3

3. Popcorn 1, Davina Donatella 2, Luna Lucinda 3

4. Bergamot 1, Millenium Glory 2, Mr. Fogg’s 3

5. Whomakestherules 1, B Fifty Two 2, Lord Of The Sea 3

6. Smith And Wesson 1, Sniper 2, Midnight Phantom 3

7. Vrishank 1, Yuvan 2, Avebury 3

Day’s Best: Smith and Wesson.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

