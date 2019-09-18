Whomakestherules for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: Whomakestherules from the stables of M. Narredu, to be ridden by Nikhil Naidu, is expected to lift the Alternator Cup 1800 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Gramercy Park 1, Artistie Royal 2, Shivayy 3
2. Adhirit 1, Fantasia 2, Vice Admiral 3
3. Popcorn 1, Davina Donatella 2, Luna Lucinda 3
4. Bergamot 1, Millenium Glory 2, Mr. Fogg’s 3
5. Whomakestherules 1, B Fifty Two 2, Lord Of The Sea 3
6. Smith And Wesson 1, Sniper 2, Midnight Phantom 3
7. Vrishank 1, Yuvan 2, Avebury 3
Day’s Best: Smith and Wesson.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter