Whomakestherules for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 6:14 pm

Kolkata: Whomakestherules from the stables of M. Narredu and to be ridden by Suraj Narredu, who maintains form, may repeat in the Monsoon Cup 2000 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS



1. Shivayy 1, Beat The Bank 2, Abberella 3

2. Joss 1, Bojangles 2, Summerhill 3

3. Abhya Gama 1, Dark Eagle 2, Nandish 3

4. Dakshesh 1, Itsamoocow 2, Uncrowned King 3

5. Whomakestherules 1, Multiglory 2, Hartnell 3

6. Gold Bond 1, The Kiss 2, Spitfire 3

7. Adhirit 1, Montecasino 2, Mrs Willy Nilly 3

Day’s Best: Whomakestherules.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter