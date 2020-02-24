Why are “Desert Locusts” a cause of concern

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: Swarms of “Desert Locusts” are crossing borders and ravaging crops across nations. The infestation comes at a time when some of the countries hit by it are going through extremely rough weather conditions and widespread hunger due to war.

Thousands of hectares of agricultural fields are being plagued by the humongous swarms of Desert locusts measuring 50-60 kms, in various places in East and Northern Africa, South West Asia, and the Indian Subcontinent.

What are Desert Locusts?

Deserts Locusts are a species of long-horned grasshoppers which grow rapidly and travel in huge swarms. They are one of the most devastating migratory pests in the world, with huge appetite for green vegetation, including crops and fodder.

Swarms of Locusts

Locusts, when not in swarms do little damage. However, when the environment – wet conditions with rain and cyclonic weather – is favourable to them, the pests grow rapidly in number and come together as swarms.

When In swarms, the insects change in colour from green (when young) to pink (immature) and finally become yellow (fully grown). About 150-200 million locusts form a swarm at times.

How long do Desert Locusts live?

Desert Locusts live for about three to five months depending on the weather and the ecological conditions.

How much food can they eat?

A Desert Locust adult can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, that is about two grams every day. A very small part of an average swarm, about a tonne, eats the same amount of food in one day.

Are locusts harmful to humans and animals?

Locusts do not attack people or animals. Also, there is no evidence of locusts carrying diseases that are harmful to humans and animals.

Countries affected by Locust swarms

While Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are few of the worst affected countries by the swarms, Middle eastern countries Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE are also affected. The pests have also made their way into the Indian Subcontinent, entering Pakistan and parts of India – Gujarat, Punjab – bordering Pakistan.

What can be done to contain infestation?

There has been no substantial evidence of various measures taken by farmers across the world being effective against Desert Locusts.

