Why are ‘Mama’ and ‘Dada’ a baby’s first words?

A baby’s first words are often “mama” and “dada,” much to the delight of parents. But, beyond the fact that baby is always around his/her mom and dad, a baby’s first words are linked to sound patterns as well.

Languages in many cultures have apparently made the task easy by creating words for mothers and fathers that feature patterns of repeating sounds.

To arrive at this finding, brain scans were made of 22 newborns (age 2 days to 3 days) while they listened to recordings of made-up words. They heard words that end in repeating syllables, such as “mubaba” and “penana,” as well as words without them, such as “mubage” and “penaku.”

Brain activity increased in the babies’ temporal and left frontal areas whenever the repetitious words were played. Words with non-adjacent repetitions (“bamuba” or “napena”) elicited no distinctive responses from the brain.

This suggests “mama” and “dada” (or “papa”) are well-chosen words to teach a baby, and it also indicates that the ability to more easily recognise these sorts of repetitive sounds is hard-wired in the human brain.

“It’s probably no coincidence that many languages around the world have repetitious syllables in their ‘child words’ such as “papa” in Italian and “tata” (grandpa) in Hungarian.

The language center of most right-handed adults is located on the left side of the brain.

“The brain areas that are responsible for language in an adult do not ‘learn’ how to process language during development, but rather, they are specialised — at least in part — to process language from the start.”