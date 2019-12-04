Why Asha Parekh chose to stay single

By | Published: 6:40 pm 7:47 pm

Legendary actor Asha Parekh has shared a personal detail about her life. She has revealed why she chose to remain single all her life.

“I know I admitted to being in love with Nasir Hussain in The Hit Girl, but as much as I loved him, I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own,” Parekh said.

“Make no mistake, it wasn’t like I didn’t want to get married. In fact, my mother was very keen on it and had even assembled my trousseau in advance. I met my share of boys, but the end result was always the same – they weren’t the right kind of men for me. Over time, my mother also gave up her dream of seeing me as a bride because whomever she showed my horoscope to would say my marriage wouldn’t be a successful one. It was not the kind of thing I believed in, but it did grant me some semblance of peace,” she added.

The 77-year-old also shared her views on how today’s generation look at love.

“Today, people are falling in love and getting out of it without so much as a decent conversation about it because they don’t have tolerance. Marriage is not all rainbows and butterflies; you have to give in to your partner’s whims every now and then, and that’s a two-way street. I feel that today’s youngsters burn out too fast and call it quits over trivial issues, which shouldn’t be the case.