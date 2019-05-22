Why blame EVMs, asks BJP candidate Puri

By | Published: 12:09 pm 12:16 pm

Chandigarh: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amritsar Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday expressed concerns over the Opposition questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), saying this was for the first time that a government has gone to the people on a positive agenda.

“Why blame the EVMs,” Puri said in a tweet. “I have all along said that it is for the first time that a government has gone to the people on a positive agenda. It asked for votes for what it has done for the people. This is a resounding pro incumbency vote,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, mainly the Congress, he said: “However, EVMs were first used in an Indian General Election in 2004. We all know who won.”